Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve is going from “Dune” to Bond

Jake Coyle
Thursday 26 June 2025 01:10 BST
Film Bond Director
Film Bond Director (Invision)

Denis Villeneuve is going from “Dune” to Bond.

AmazonMGM announced Wednesday that Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond movie. The untitled film will be the first since the studio took creative reins of the storied film franchise after decades of control by the Broccoli family.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman had maintained that before the next Bond is cast, they would develop a screenplay and find a director first. Now, they have one of the most respected blockbuster makers in Hollywood who’s coming off a pair of widely acclaimed “Dune” films.

In a statement, Villeneuve said he grew up watching Bond movies.

“I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” said Villeneuve. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in