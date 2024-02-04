Jump to content

2 people killed, 4 injured in Denver shooting, police say

Colorado authorities say two people have died following an early morning shooting on Sunday in a residential area of Denver that left four others injured

Via AP news wire
Sunday 04 February 2024 20:04

2 people killed, 4 injured in Denver shooting, police say

Two people have died following an early morning shooting on Sunday in a residential area of Denver that left four other people injured, police said.

A man and a boy were killed, said police department spokesperson Sean Towle. The injuries to the other victims were not specified.

“We don't believe it's random at this time,” Towle said. “No arrests at this point, and we're working to develop suspect information.”

The shooting occurred in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Initial details were released by police in a social media post at about 2:30 a.m. and the victims were reported dead about six hours later.

Their names and causes of death will be released at a later time by the Denver medical examiner, Towle said.

Four of the victims went to a hospital by ambulance and the other two went to a hospital on their own, KCNC-TV reported.

