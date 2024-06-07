Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in suburban Denver front yard

Four people have been taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed in the front yard of a suburban Denver home

Via AP news wire
Friday 07 June 2024 19:00
Front Yard Plane Crash
Front Yard Plane Crash

Four people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed in the front yard of a suburban Denver home on Friday, authorities said.

It was not immediately known whether the injured people were passengers on the plane or bystanders in the neighborhood in Arvada, about 12 miles northwest of Denver, Arvada Fire operations chief Matt Osier said. He said he did not have details on their ages or conditions.

The plane was on fire when firefighters responded to the crash at about 9:30 a.m., Osier said. He said he did not have any information about the plane's flight path or whether the pilot had indicated any problems before the crash.

A photo posted on X by Arvada police showed firefighters spraying water on the plane's wreckage but no flames were visible.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in