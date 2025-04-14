Funeral home owner who left corpse in hearse for a over a year pleads guilty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Colorado funeral home owner accused of leaving a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for over a year and improperly stashing the cremated remains of at least 30 people pleaded guilty in court Monday to counts of corpse abuse and theft.

Miles Harford's guilty plea in Denver follows years of other gruesome funeral home cases in Colorado, including one where the owners were accused of storing nearly 200 bodies in a decrepit building and giving families fake cremated remains.

Harford, 34, faced a dozen counts of forgery, theft and abuse of a corpse, which prosecutors described as treating bodies or remains “in a way that would outrage normal family sensibilities.”

The plea agreement dismissed the rest of the charges, but the judge said the agreement requires that all victims be named within the two charges Harford pleaded guilty to, and that he would be liable for restitution including for the dismissed counts.

Harford was arrested a year ago after the body of a woman named Christina Rosales, who died of Alzheimer's at age 63, was found in the back of a hearse, covered in blankets, along with cremated remains of other people stashed throughout Harford's rental property, including in the crawlspace.

Harford is represented by lawyers from the state public defender’s office, which does not comment on its cases to the media.

There were no other details in the court hearing on the charges, including how much money was taken from victims or how corpses were abused.

The funeral home cases over the years prompted lawmakers to pass sweeping new regulations of the funeral home industry in Colorado last year, which previously had little oversight.

The sentencing is scheduled for June 9.

