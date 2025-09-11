Authorities say student who had been radicalized fired revolver at Colorado school, wounding 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 16-year-old boy who had been radicalized by an “extremist network” fired a revolver multiple times at a suburban Denver high school, wounding two students, authorities said Thursday.

Some students ran and others locked down during Wednesday's shooting at Evergreen High School in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. One of the victims was shot inside the school and another outside. The suspect, a fellow student at the school, later died, officials with the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said.

The new details were released at a news conference Thursday.

A day after the shooting, cars of students and staffers remained in the parking lot outside the school nestled in the foothills.

Deputies stopped drivers from trying to enter the property. A command post was set up outside and authorities could be seen coming and going from the school’s front entrance. The Colorado and U.S. flags were still being flown at the top offlag poles.

Shots were fired both inside and outside the school building, and law enforcement officers who responded found the shooter within five minutes of arriving, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.

Authorities have not provided further details about just where the shootings occurred on the 900-student campus or what the relationship was between the suspect and the two victims.

None of the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting fired any shots, Kelley said.

_____

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.