FEMA acting chief David Richardson departs after 6 months on the job, officials say

The acting chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has left his post just six months in, officials say, marking another disruption in a year of staff departures and policy changes

Associated Press
Monday 17 November 2025 20:20 GMT
Extreme Weather California
Extreme Weather California

The acting chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency left his job Monday after just six months, according to the Department of Homeland Security, the latest disruption in a year of mass staff departures, program cuts and policy upheaval at the agency charged with managing federal disaster response.

David Richardson is leaving the post after replacing previous acting head Cameron Hamilton. DHS did not comment on the reason for his departure.

A former Marine Corps officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and also led the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office, Richardson had no previous emergency management experience when he assumed the role of “senior official performing the duties of administrator” in May.

