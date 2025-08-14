South Carolina trooper dies days after being hit by a truck on an interstate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A South Carolina trooper has died three days after he was struck by a box truck while walking back to his cruiser following a traffic stop.

Trooper First Class Dennis Ricks died Wednesday at the hospital, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. He had been working for the Highway Patrol for two years.

Ricks had pulled over a different vehicle around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 26 near Orangeburg and was walking back to his vehicle to drive off when a box truck struck him, authorities said.

His cruiser had its blue lights on, the Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the truck was charged with driving under suspension and at his bond hearing Monday, investigators said more charges were likely depending on what happened with the trooper.

The driver told the judge at the hearing that all that was on his mind was that Ricks would be OK.

Ricks is the first South Carolina trooper to die in the line of duty since 2017.

“This is a devastating loss for his family, for those who worked alongside him in Troop Seven and the entire Highway Patrol and DPS family,” the Department of Public Safety said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go to his wife and family as they navigate this immense loss.”

In an online fundraiser, Ricks' wife said he was her safe place and her strength,

“He is the kindest, sweetest and most gentle soul. To say he is a phenomenal man and husband is quite an understatement,” she said.