Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd s civil rights.
A federal docket entry on Monday showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case. The court system also sent out instructions for media to attend the hearing.
Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe in a May 25, 2020 arrest.
Chauvin and three other former officers — Thomas Lane J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were set to go to trial in late January on those charges.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.