GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 compact SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail.
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
Ball joints in the wiper module can rust, causing one or both wipers to fail, increasing the risk of a crash.
Dealers will inspect the module and repair or replace it if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 2.
