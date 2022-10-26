Jump to content

GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025

General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power its U.S. facilities by 2025, well ahead of its earlier projections

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 October 2022 18:58

General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.

The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states.

In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.

The five-year difference will help erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning 1 billion pounds of coal, GM said.

We believe it is critical — to ourselves, to our customers and to the future of the planet — to step up our efforts and reach ambitious targets that move us closer to a more sustainable world,” says Kristen Siemen, the company's chief sustainability officer. “Securing the renewable energy we need to achieve our goal demonstrates tangible progress in reducing our emissions in all aspects of our business, ultimately moving us closer to our vision of a future with zero emissions.”

In recent years, the Detroit automaker has committed to invest $35 billion into electric and autonomous vehicle production with the goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions from its U.S. light-duty autos by 2035.

