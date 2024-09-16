Shooting at popular tailgating spot leaves 2 dead after Detroit Lions game

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A second person has died from a shooting at a popular tailgating site after a Detroit Lions game, police said Monday.

A fight broke out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Eastern Market, an open-air gathering spot, police Chief James White said. Tampa Bay had just defeated the Lions nearby at Ford Field, 20-16.

The fight escalated when one person pulled out a gun and fired at least two rounds. Police officers in the area responded to the shooting, arrested the suspected shooter and recovered two handguns, White said.

“Tailgating, drinking and guns — they don’t mix,” White told reporters Sunday.

The victims were described as Detroit men, one in his 40s and another in his 20s. A suspect from Oak Park was in custody.

White said the confrontation began with a larger fight that broke up after a few minutes.

“They reconvened a few feet away from where the initial fight started,” the chief said. “The two fighters put up their hands like they were about to fight each other. ... One of the people in the fight, a male from Oak Park, pulls out a gun and fires at least twice.”