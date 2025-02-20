Funeral held for 2 Detroit kids who died in cold while family gets promise of a home
A group has stepped forward in Detroit to provide a home for the surviving family members of two children who died in a cold van
A group has stepped forward to provide a home for surviving family members of two Detroit children who died in a cold van in a casino parking garage, an official said.
A funeral was held Thursday for Darnell Currie Jr., 9, and A’millah Currie, 2, who were among five children and two adults in a van that stopped producing heat as the temperature fell far below freezing on Feb. 10.
“It makes you want to break down because that could have been your child. That could have been anybody else’s child,” said Jessica Wiggins, who visited the funeral home Wednesday.
Police said the family had been staying in the vehicle for a few months. Mayor Mike Duggan said the children's mother called a housing hotline in November but apparently wasn't served. He has requested a report on the city's contacts with the family.
Deputy Mayor Melia Howard said a local group has stepped forward to pay rent for a year to house the family.
“It’s just important for me to let them know that we’re not just here for today. We’re going to be with them as long as they need us,” Howard told The Detroit News, crying as she spoke at the funeral home.