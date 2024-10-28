Developers begin cutting trees in a Tokyo park that environmentalists want to protect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tree-cutting began Monday in the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo, a flashpoint for more than a year between environmentalists and real estate interests.

Developers led by real-estate company Mitsui Fudosan have a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to build three skyscrapers on the coveted land and to raze a historical baseball stadium, replacing it with a new stadium.

A small group of protesters gathered Monday. They object to the destruction of trees in a city that lacks green space and is seeing many parks handed over to commercial interests.

The plan is backed by Tokyo Gov. Yuiko Koike, who once was Japan’s environmental minister.