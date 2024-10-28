Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Developers begin cutting trees in a Tokyo park that environmentalists want to protect

Tree-cutting has begun in the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo, a flashpoint for more than a year between environmentalists and real estate interests

Via AP news wire
Monday 28 October 2024 06:09

Developers begin cutting trees in a Tokyo park that environmentalists want to protect

Show all 6

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Tree-cutting began Monday in the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo, a flashpoint for more than a year between environmentalists and real estate interests.

Developers led by real-estate company Mitsui Fudosan have a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar plan to build three skyscrapers on the coveted land and to raze a historical baseball stadium, replacing it with a new stadium.

A small group of protesters gathered Monday. They object to the destruction of trees in a city that lacks green space and is seeing many parks handed over to commercial interests.

The plan is backed by Tokyo Gov. Yuiko Koike, who once was Japan’s environmental minister.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in