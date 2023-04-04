Fire races through clothing market in Bangladesh capital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A massive fire burned through a popular market for cheaper clothes in Bangladesh’s capital Tuesday morning.

The fire started at Bangabazar Market in Dhaka at 6:10 a.m. but no casualties were reported immediately, Rafi Al Faruk told The Associated Press by phone.

He said firefighters from 47 units were working to douse the massive blaze.

“We have no immediate reports of any casualties,” he said.

Anwarul Islam, another fire service official, said they had no idea about how the fire originated.

Fires are common in commercial places in Bangladesh because of lax monitoring and lack of fire safety arrangements. But the country’s garment industry, which has had devastating fires in the past, has improved significantly over the last decade.