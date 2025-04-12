Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Some 100,000 rally against Israel in Bangladesh's capital

Tens of thousands of protesters have rallied in Bangladesh’s capital to condemn Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip

Via AP news wire
Saturday 12 April 2025 14:06 BST

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday to condemn Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters, estimated at some 100,000, gathered at the Suhrawardy Park in the Dhaka University area. They carried hundreds of Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine.”

Many among them beat the images of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of backing Israel. Symbolic coffins and effigies representing civilian casualties were carried during the rally.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and Islamist groups and parties expressed their solidarity with the rally.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people, maintains no diplomatic relations with Israel and it officially supports an independent Palestine.

