Death toll rises to 16 after factory fire in Bangladesh capital

A fire at a garment factory and a warehouse in Bangladesh’s capital has left at least 16 people dead and several others injured, the Fire Service and Civil Defense department said

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 14 October 2025 15:12 BST

A fire at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Bangladesh’s capital on Tuesday killed at least 16 people, the Fire Service and Civil Defense department said.

Fire official Talha bin Jashim said Tuesday’s blaze happened in Dhaka ’s Mirpur area and is believed to have started on the third floor of the seven-story garment building.

He said rescuers have recovered several bodies. Several other people were injured.

The fire was brought under control by the evening and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Bangladesh is the world’s second largest garment industry after China, and the sector has employed about 4 million workers, mostly women.

The industry, which earns about $40 billion a year from exports, mainly to the United States and Europe, has a history of industrial accidents and fires which have been blamed on lax monitoring and violation of building codes.

