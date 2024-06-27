Jump to content

US Sen. Dick Durbin, 79, undergoes hip replacement surgery in home state of Illinois

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois has undergone hip replacement surgery and will remain in his home state until he’s cleared by his doctor for travel to Washington

Via AP news wire
Thursday 27 June 2024 20:08
Durbin Surgery
Durbin Surgery (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois underwent hip replacement surgery Thursday and will remain in his home state of Illinois until he's cleared by his doctor for travel to Washington, according to his office.

Surgery on the 79-year-old’s left hip was performed at a RUSH University-affiliated medical center in suburban Oak Brook, his office said Thursday.

“I’m grateful to the medical staff at RUSH for today’s successful procedure, and I look forward to a speedy recovery and climbing the Capitol steps again as soon as possible,” Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, said in a statement.

Last October, Durbin had a knee replacement surgery on his left knee at the same medical center.

Durbin, of Springfield, was first elected to the Senate in 1996. He was reelected to a fifth term in 2020. Durbin serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

