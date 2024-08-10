Support truly

A dine-and-dash couple have allegedly fled a restaurant leaving behind a bill of £120 after posting photos of their meal on Facebook on 5 August.

The pair have been accused of enjoying gourmet burgers, halloumi and sweet potato fries and Biscoff cheesecake with six espresso martinis at the Lazy Fox in Westbourne, Dorset.

A video released by the restaurant showed the man and woman spending an hour finishing up their meal before going outside “for a cigarette”, but they never returned.

According to the establishment, they run home with the man posting pictures of the food and drink on Facebook.

Co-owner of the Lazy Fox, Mauricio Spinola, said the incident caught staff by surprise and claimed the money will be a burden to his already cash-strapped business if it’s not returned.

Mr Spinola said: “It was probably about 10 minutes after they went outside we realised they had gone. I couldn’t just head out and look for him, I still had a bar to run.

“It’s a big hit for a small business like ours, we just can’t afford to lose over £100 in the current climate. We can’t ask people to give us their phone or wallet when they go out for a cigarette. The vast majority of our customers are great and would think that is weird.”

( BNPS )

Dorset Police confirmed they received a report on Monday regarding costumers who left the eatery “without paying for their meal”.

A waitress who served the couple at the Lazy Fox said: “He was with a blonde woman who had heavy red lipstick and wore a white top under a white dress. She was a bit intoxicated and they were both a bit energetic.

“We were keeping a close eye on them especially when it came to serving them drinks. After they finished she said she wanted a dessert and ordered the cheesecake.

“The woman then stepped outside for a cigarette and the man followed her out and they never came back. We were rather busy at the time but we trusted that they weren’t going to do that.”

( BNPS )

Co-owner Enoely Fernandez, 33, slammed the couple and said they were “silly” for boasting about their meal on Facebook after the incident.

Since the owners posted the incriminating post on social media, other establishments have come forward claiming they were also targeted by the couple in the past.

The man and a woman have been accused of ordering £170 worth of food and drink at the Urban Garden restaurant in Bournemouth “without paying”, and they are also believed to have targeted the Westbourne Grill House.

Mr Fernandez added: “The hard thing is the guy didn’t look suspicious. He wasn’t drunk. He wasn’t shouting. He wasn’t disruptive. He asked to go out for a cigarette and of course we said that was fine.

“It was difficult for our bar staff as we just had to reassure them that they had done nothing wrong. It’s just really annoying for everyone.”