Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Anfield full of emotion during tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother at Liverpool-Bournemouth match

Liverpool players and fans have paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, at the first competitive match at Anfield since their death last month

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 August 2025 20:18 BST

Liverpool players and fans paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, on Friday at the first competitive match at Anfield since their death last month.

Ahead of kickoff in the Premier League game against Bournemouth, fans held up placards to spell out “DJ20” and “AS30” in two of the stands during a period of silence in honor of the Portuguese players, who were killed in a car crash in Spain. Players from the Liverpool team stood arm-in-arm around the center circle.

Players from both clubs wore black armbands, as did Liverpool manager Arne Slot and members of his backroom staff.

Before that, there was a rendition of “You'll Never Walk Alone” as banners, flags and scarves commemorating Jota were waved in the crowd. A picture of Jota and Silva was shown on the big screen.

Jota played for Liverpool for the past five seasons, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup, and the club has retired his No. 20 jersey number.

Liverpool will have a permanent memorial sculpture at Anfield to honor Jota.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in