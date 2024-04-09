At least 38 migrants are dead and others are missing off Djibouti after a shipwreck

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The United Nations migration agency says 38 migrants are dead and 22 others have been rescued from a shipwreck off Djibouti on a popular route to Yemen.

Rescue teams searched for six other migrants who were thought to be on board, the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday.

Djibouti is the main transit country for migrants trying to reach Gulf nations from Horn of Africa nations such as Ethiopia and Somalia in search of work. Tens of thousands use the route every year.

The IOM says the route is dangerous as migrants are targeted by traffickers and can face kidnap, arbitrary arrest and forced recruitment into warring groups, particularly in Yemen.

