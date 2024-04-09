Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

At least 38 migrants are dead and others are missing off Djibouti after a shipwreck

The United Nations migration agency says 38 migrants are dead and 22 others have been rescued from a shipwreck off Djibouti on a popular route to Yemen

Evelyne Musambi
Tuesday 09 April 2024 16:30

At least 38 migrants are dead and others are missing off Djibouti after a shipwreck

Show all 2

The United Nations migration agency says 38 migrants are dead and 22 others have been rescued from a shipwreck off Djibouti on a popular route to Yemen.

Rescue teams searched for six other migrants who were thought to be on board, the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday.

Djibouti is the main transit country for migrants trying to reach Gulf nations from Horn of Africa nations such as Ethiopia and Somalia in search of work. Tens of thousands use the route every year.

The IOM says the route is dangerous as migrants are targeted by traffickers and can face kidnap, arbitrary arrest and forced recruitment into warring groups, particularly in Yemen.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in