Two boats carrying migrants sink in the Red Sea off Djibouti's coast killing 45, UN says

The U.N. migration agency says two vessels carrying migrants from Africa sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti, killing 45 people

Via AP news wire
Thursday 03 October 2024 07:54

Two vessels carrying migrants from Africa sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti, killing 45 people, the U.N. migration agency said Tuesday.

The boats had departed from Yemen carrying 310 people, the International Organization for Migration said.

Thousands of migrants from African, Middle Eastern and South Asian countries seeking a better life in Europe attempt irregular migration every year. Smugglers pack vessels full of desperate people willing to risk their lives to reach continental Europe.

The U.N. agency, which was assisting search and rescue efforts, said on the social media platform X that 32 survivors were rescued.

Djibouti’s coast guard said the tragedy struck some 150 meters (about 500 feet) off a beach near the northwest Khor Angar region. It said a joint rescue effort was under way, which began early Monday. It said 115 survivors were rescued.

“We remain committed to finding the missing persons and ensuring the safety of the survivors,” the agency said in a statement posted on social media, with images of white body bags.

