Police: Official's DNA found at slain reporter's crime scene

The Las Vegas sheriff’s office says an arrested public official’s DNA was found at the site of an investigative reporter’s slaying

Via AP news wire
Thursday 08 September 2022 18:28

The Las Vegas sheriff's office says an arrested public official’s DNA was found at the site of an investigative reporter’s slaying.

The Las Vegas-area elected public official was arrested Wednesday as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of the veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by police SWAT officers hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Las Vegas sheriff’s office officials said at a news conference Thursday that DNA found at the crime scene matched Telles. They also said they found shoes and a straw hat at his home that matched those of the suspect captured on video.

