DOGE official is taking a leadership role at USAID, an email obtained by AP says

A senior official at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking a leadership role at the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to an email obtained by The Associated Press

Matt Brown,Ellen Knickmeyer
Wednesday 19 March 2025 16:37 GMT
Trump USAID
Trump USAID (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A senior official at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking a leadership role at the U.S. Agency for International Development, giving DOGE direct authority over an agency that it has worked to dismantle, according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.

Pete Marocco, a Trump administration political appointee who was serving as deputy head of USAID, disclosed the change in the email to State Department staff. It comes after Marocco and DOGE oversaw the gutting of 83% of USAID contracts, shifting the remaining programs under the State Department.

Marocco said in his email that he will serve as the State Department's head of foreign assistance.

Marocco wrote that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will “effective immediately” designate Jeremy Lewin as deputy administrator for policy and programs at USAID and as chief operating officer.

Lewin is a DOGE official who has worked with Musk's efforts at USAID and other federal agencies.

