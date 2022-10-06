Jump to content

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children killed

Officials say two young children were killed and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 October 2022 14:58
Dog Attack-Deaths

Two young children were killed and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said.

The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.

