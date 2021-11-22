Early AMA winners include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have won at the American Music Awards even before the show began
List of early winners at the American Music Awards:
Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift
Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite music video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat
Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake
Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”
Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West
Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello