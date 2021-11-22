Early AMA winners include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have won at the American Music Awards even before the show began

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 November 2021 00:55

List of early winners at the American Music Awards:

Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite music video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West

Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello