Rocker Victoria De Angelis spins a DJ set as Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show spills onto the streets
The Dolce & Gabbana runway finished on the streets Saturday, letting the crowd of fashion fans gathered outside share the excitement of the normally closed and exclusive world of Milan Fashion Week
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Dolce & Gabbana runway finished on the streets Saturday, letting the crowd of fashion fans gathered outside share the excitement of the normally closed and exclusive world of Milan Fashion Week.
Street Party
Maneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis set the upbeat tempo as she spun the soundtrack DJ set outside the brand’s Metropol Theater. The fashion-savvy rocker wore a beaded dress from the runway as she created a party mood.
Street-savvy looks
Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana designed a collection largely for the young, well-heeled street crowd – the kids that hang out on the fringe of fashion weeks, dressing for street photographers and wondering how to get a seat at the shows.
Big outerwear provided protection from the elements for skimpier under layers: short shorts, or lacy lingerie, worn with thigh-high knit tights under biker boots. Alternatively, loose cargo pants or bejeweled denim paired with lace corsettes. Knit caps topped most looks.
Fur makes a comeback
Shearling fur treated to mimic the real deal – a huge trend on the Milan runway this season – underlined the glamour of the collection. A fur skirt and skimpy bra top were worn under a big, Arctic-proof fur. A fur vest featured leather pockets. Military coats and utility cargo pants featured shearling fur detailing.
Timless tailoring and sexy sheers
A few timeless pieces made an appearance, including a tailored overcoat, a double-breasted blazer and a cropped jacket with understated fur accents.
The show shifted gears to close with a series of sexy, sheer beaded dresses, with fringe and feathery details.
Cool Girls Rule
Dolce & Gabbana confidante Naomi Campbell and Korean actress Kim So-hyun had front-row seats for the collection dedicated to the “Cool Girls.”