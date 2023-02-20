Jump to content

Embattled Don Lemon absent Monday from 'CNN This Morning'

Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.”

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 February 2023 13:55
Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.” Co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers that “Don has the day off.”

Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime "in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Challenged by Harlow, Lemon added: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”

Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned, including by CNN CEO Chris Licht. According to The New York Times, Licht chastised Lemon during an editorial call Friday, saying his remarks were "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair” and a “huge distraction.”

A CNN spokesperson had no immediate comment on whether Lemon would be back Tuesday.

