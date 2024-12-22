Watch again: Live: Trump delivers first rally-style speech since election and threatens to retake Panama Canal
The event — AmericaFest 2024 — comes one day after Trump threatened to retake the Panama Canal in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Saturday night.
Trump accused Panama of charging American vessels “exorbitant prices” to use the vital waterway that acts as a shortcut linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
“The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S.,” Trump vented.
“If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question,” he stridently added, referring to a 1977 treaty.
Earlier his daughter-in-law Lara Trump announced she was no longer running for the Senate. “After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” she said.
