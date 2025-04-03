Trump again says he wants to see PGA Tour, LIV Golf merged

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump arrived at his Doral resort Thursday for a LIV Golf event, shortly after reiterating to reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants to see the two men's professional tours united.

The president has spoken out on the subject before, and Trump has been involved in some of the talks that may eventually unify the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV. Those talks have gone on for at least a year and how — or if — a deal can be struck is unclear.

“Ultimately, hopefully, the two tours are going to merge. That’ll be good. I’m involved in that too,” Trump told reporters on the flight to Miami. “But hopefully we’re going to get the two tours to merge. You have the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. And I think having them merge would be a great thing.”

Trump called the LIV golfers — a roster that includes Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others — “some of the best players in the world.”

Trump was driven to the edge of the hotel property late Thursday afternoon, shortly after he arrived, in a golf cart by his son Eric Trump, who played in the LIV Miami pro-am at Doral earlier Thursday alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others. Trump waved to a few dozen supporters who were nearby and briskly walked into a nearby building.

Trump was scheduled to deliver a speech at a dinner with LIV players and others Thursday night and was expected to be on-site for a few hours before departing for his primary Florida residence in West Palm Beach.

The LIV tournament at Trump's Doral property starts Friday and concludes Sunday. Trump, an avid golfer, is expected to play at one of his other properties in Jupiter, Florida at some point this weekend.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf