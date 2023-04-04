Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Alvin Bragg speaks after Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 04 April 2023 20:27
Comments

Watch live as Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg holds a press conference following the arraignment of Donald Trump.

Mr Bragg will speak with reporters at the news conference held at the Supreme Civil Court, located next to the Manhattan Criminal Court.

The former president became the first-ever to be charged with a crime after he surrendered to arrest at the courthouse.

He pleaded "not guilty" to 34 counts against him before Judge Juan Merchan shortly after 2.40pm on Tuesday, 4 April.

The felony charges against him are believed to relate to falsified business records. He was indicted by a grand jury over so-called hush money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Recommended

Trump was flanked by police in court but was not handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and no mugshot was taken.

After the hearing, he is expected to fly straight back to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida to deliver an address at 8.15pm ET.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in