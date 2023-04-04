Watch live as Alvin Bragg speaks after Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg holds a press conference following the arraignment of Donald Trump.

Mr Bragg will speak with reporters at the news conference held at the Supreme Civil Court, located next to the Manhattan Criminal Court.

The former president became the first-ever to be charged with a crime after he surrendered to arrest at the courthouse.

He pleaded "not guilty" to 34 counts against him before Judge Juan Merchan shortly after 2.40pm on Tuesday, 4 April.

The felony charges against him are believed to relate to falsified business records. He was indicted by a grand jury over so-called hush money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump was flanked by police in court but was not handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and no mugshot was taken.

After the hearing, he is expected to fly straight back to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida to deliver an address at 8.15pm ET.

