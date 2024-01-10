Judge rescinds permission for Trump to give his own closing argument at his civil fraud trial

Jump to content

Donald Trump won’t make his own closing argument in his New York civil business fraud trial

Jennifer Peltz,Jake Offenhartz
Wednesday 10 January 2024 17:45
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Donald Trump won't make his own closing argument in his New York civil business fraud trial after his lawyers objected to the judge's insistence that the former president would stick to “relevant” matters.

Judge Arthur Engoron rescinded permission on Wednesday, a day ahead of closing arguments in the trial.

The trial could cost Trump hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and strip him of his ability to do business in New York. His lawyers had signaled Thursday that he planned to take the extraordinary step of delivering a summation personally, in addition to arguments from his legal team.

