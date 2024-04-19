AP Week in Pictures: Global
April 12-18, 2024
The flame for the Paris Olympics was lit at the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games in southern Greece. Hardliners celebrated in Tehran after Iran attacked Israel with missiles and drones. Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to stand trial on criminal charges when his hush money case opened.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
