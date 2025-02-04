Stock market today: Asian shares climb as Trump postpones Mexico and Canada tariffs for a month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asian shares climbed Tuesday after President Donald Trump said tariffs on Mexico and Canada would be delayed for a month.

Stocks across Asia were up Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong grew 2.10% to 20,642.58. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 1.61% to 39,140.41, while South Korea’s Kospi grew 1.63% to 2,493.99. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.13% to 8,390.20.

The White House also said Trump would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sparking hopes that a deal could be reached that could avert a broader trade war. Trump last week imposed 10% tariffs on Chinese goods that is expected to go into effect Tuesday.

Canada announced that it had reached a deal with the U.S. for a one-month reprieve only after U.S. markets had closed.

Analysts said that markets Tuesday were driven by the postponement of tariffs on countries like Canada and Mexico.

“The sharp pullback in the US dollar, along with tariff relief hopes, are likely to see markets retain their gains, barring any unexpected souring in US-China talks ahead,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in a note.

Yeap said that the postponement of the tariffs provides immediate relief for risk sentiments and “underscores President Trump’s willingness to negotiate, potentially with tariff moves as bargaining chips rather than firm policy decisions.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 122 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.2%. U.S. stocks had pared losses after Mexico said it had a monthlong reprieve from tariffs imposed by Trump.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude declined $0.77 to $72.39 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 36 cents to $75.60 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up 155.13 Japanese yen from 154.75. The euro cost $1.0317, down from $1.0345.