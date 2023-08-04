Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Via AP news wire
Friday 04 August 2023 03:08

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Show all 15

JULY 28 - AUG. 3, 2023

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging that he conspired to subvert the 2020 election, the first of two supermoons in August shone bright in the night sky across the world, and the well-known Twitter bird was taken down from its perch in San Francisco and replaced with an “X,” the social media company's new name.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo assistant Sydney Schaefer in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Recommended

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in