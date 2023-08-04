AP Week in Pictures: North America

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

JULY 28 - AUG. 3, 2023

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging that he conspired to subvert the 2020 election, the first of two supermoons in August shone bright in the night sky across the world, and the well-known Twitter bird was taken down from its perch in San Francisco and replaced with an “X,” the social media company's new name.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo assistant Sydney Schaefer in New York.

