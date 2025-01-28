Groups are ready to file the first lawsuit to challenge Trump's new order on transgender troops
Advocacy groups are preparing to file the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order revising policy on transgender troops that likely sets the stage for their ban in the armed forces
It is the same legal team that spent years fighting Trump’s ban on transgender troops in his first administration, tying it up in the courts before then-President Joe Biden scrapped it when he took office.
Trump’s new order, signed Monday, claims the sexual identity of transgender service members “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle” and is harmful to military readiness. It requires Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to issue a revised policy.
“The law is very clear that the government can’t base policies on disapproval of particular groups of people," said Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights. "That’s animus. And animus-based laws are presumed to be invalid and unconstitutional.”
In response, the NCLR and GLAD Law and are filing a challenge to the executive order Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, Minter said.
The groups also are challenging the executive order on the basis of equal protection.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.