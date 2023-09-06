Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Donald Trump and co-defendant’s arraignment in Georgia election interference case

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 06 September 2023 13:59
Comments

Watch live as Donald Trump and his co-defendants are arraigned in the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday 6 September.

Mr Trump and all of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case waived their rights to in-person arraignments and they will not appear at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

Mr Trump and 18 people are charged with a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

The former Republican president, who faces three other criminal trials, has pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges he faces in Georgia.

At today’s short hearing, a plea is expected to be officially entered in court.

Recommended

Prosecutors allege that he pressured Georgia officials to reverse the results of the election in the state, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in