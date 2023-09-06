For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump and his co-defendants are arraigned in the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday 6 September.

Mr Trump and all of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case waived their rights to in-person arraignments and they will not appear at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

Mr Trump and 18 people are charged with a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

The former Republican president, who faces three other criminal trials, has pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges he faces in Georgia.

At today’s short hearing, a plea is expected to be officially entered in court.

Prosecutors allege that he pressured Georgia officials to reverse the results of the election in the state, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.