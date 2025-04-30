AP PHOTOS: US stocks sink after a weak report on the economy

U.S. stocks are sinking following a discouraging report suggesting the U.S. economy may have shrunk at the start of the year, before most of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs could take effect.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in