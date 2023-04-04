Watch live as Donald Trump makes his way to historic court appearance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from New York as Donald Trump makes his way to his historic court appearance in Manhattan from Trump Tower.

In a historic and unprecedented move, the former president will be arrested and arraigned at a courthouse today, 4 April.

It will make him the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

A grand jury voted to indict Trump on criminal charges relating to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump will appear before Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm local time this afternoon.

Reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges believed to relate to falsified business records but will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell or have his mugshot taken.

Demonstrators and media crews have flocked to the scene of the arraignment, with Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos among those showing their faces at a supporters rally.

