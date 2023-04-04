Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Donald Trump makes his way to historic court appearance

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 04 April 2023 18:06
Comments

Watch live from New York as Donald Trump makes his way to his historic court appearance in Manhattan from Trump Tower.

In a historic and unprecedented move, the former president will be arrested and arraigned at a courthouse today, 4 April.

It will make him the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

A grand jury voted to indict Trump on criminal charges relating to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump will appear before Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm local time this afternoon.

Recommended

Reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges believed to relate to falsified business records but will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell or have his mugshot taken.

Demonstrators and media crews have flocked to the scene of the arraignment, with Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos among those showing their faces at a supporters rally.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in