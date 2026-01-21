The Latest: US Treasury secretary decries Europe’s ‘anger’ over tariff threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump will appear Wednesday with other high-profile government and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a day after the elite event produced contentious statements and economic threats arising from tensions between the U.S. and Europe.

Nearly 3,000 high-level participants from 130 countries, plus an untold number of activists and observers, are expected to converge on the annual event scheduled to last through Friday for dialogue, debate and deal-making in the Alpine resort.

Trump’s third visit as president comes as U.S. allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, while Latin America grapples with his efforts to seize Venezuela’s oil.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called Trump’s planned new tariffs on eight of its countries over Greenland a “mistake” and questioned Trump’s trustworthiness. French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU could retaliate by deploying one of its most powerful economic tools, known colloquially as a trade “bazooka.”

Here is the latest:

Trump en route to Davos after plane troubles

Trump's arrival in Switzerland has been delayed by mechancial trouble.

There was a minor electrical problem late Monday on Air Force One, the aircraft that transports the president, leading the crew to turn around the plane about 30 minutes into the flight out of an abundance of caution.

Trump boarded another aircraft, an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used by the president for domestic trips to smaller airports, and continued his trip to Davos shortly after midnight.

___

AP World Economic Forum: https://apnews.com/hub/world-economic-forum