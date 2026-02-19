Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Countries that attended Trump's first Board of Peace meeting in Washington

The Board of Peace has met for the first time in Washington, bringing officials from nearly 50 countries together

The Board of Peace met for the first time in Washington on Thursday, bringing together officials from nearly 50 countries. Twenty-seven of the countries have joined the board. The other participating countries — as well as the European Union — came as observers.

President Donald Trump opened the meeting, announcing that nine board members pledged a combined $7 billion toward relief in war-battered Gaza Strip.

Here's a look at which counties attended the meeting.

Members of the Board of Peace

— Albania

Argentina

Armenia

— Azerbaijan

— Bahrain

— Bulgaria

— Cambodia

— Egypt

— El Salvador

— Hungary

— Indonesia

— Israel

— Jordan

— Kazakhstan

— Kosovo

— Kuwait

— Mongolia

— Morocco

— Pakistan

— Paraguay

— Qatar

— Saudi Arabia

— Turkey

— United Arab Emirates

— Uzbekistan

— Vietnam

Observers

— Austria

— Croatia

— Cyprus

— Czech Republic

— European Union

— Finland

— Germany

— Greece

— India

— Italy

— Japan

— Mexico

— Netherlands

— Norway

— Oman

— Poland

— South Korea

— Romania

— Slovakia

— Switzerland

— Thailand

— United Kingdom

