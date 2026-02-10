Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

FBI search of Georgia offices tied to probe of possible 2020 election 'defects,' affidavit says

An FBI search of the elections hub in Fulton County, Georgia, is part of an investigation into possible “deficiencies or defects” in the vote count in the 2020 contest lost by President Donald Trump, according to an affidavit unsealed Tuesday

APTOPIX Georgia Elections Investigation
APTOPIX Georgia Elections Investigation (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An FBI search of the elections hub in Fulton County, Georgia, is part of an investigation into possible “deficiencies or defects” in the vote count in the 2020 contest lost by President Donald Trump, according to an affidavit unsealed Tuesday.

The allegations outlined in the affidavit are largely based on claims that have long been made by people who assert that there was fraud in the 2020 election.

Audits, state officials, courts and Trump’s own former attorney general have rejected the idea that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election that could have altered the outcome.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in