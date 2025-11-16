A look back at the weekend's biggest stories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you missed out on the news this weekend, here’s a summary of the top global headlines with links to some of our best journalism.

US aircraft carrier arrives in the Caribbean in major buildup near Venezuela

The nation’s most advanced aircraft carrier arrived in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday in a display of U.S. military power, raising questions about what the new influx of troops and weaponry could signal for the Trump administration’s intentions in South America as it conducts military strikes against vessels suspected of transporting drugs.

Read our story about record cocaine seizures by the U.S. Coast Guard - even as the administration says stopping boats doesn't work.

Border Patrol touts dozens of Charlotte arrests leaving residents ‘overwhelmed’

A top Border Patrol commander touted dozens of arrests in North Carolina’s largest city on Sunday as Charlotte residents reported encounters with federal immigration agents near churches, apartment complexes and stores.

Read our story from Charlotte. Then look at how the immigration crackdown in Chicago has inspired a pushback, and why some naturalized U.S. citizens are afraid.

Trump’s Republican Party insists there’s no affordability crisis, dismisses election losses

Almost two weeks after Republicans lost badly in elections in Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, many GOP leaders insist there is no problem with the party’s policies, its message or President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Here is our story about how Trump's problems with inflation mirror Biden's, and why some voters think that it's Trump's economy now. And read about the rift between Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Finland’s president urges Europe to hold its nerve

A ceasefire in Ukraine is unlikely before the spring and European allies need to keep up support despite a corruption scandal that has engulfed Kyiv, President Alexander Stubb of Finland told The Associated Press. Read our interview with him.

We were also in Tehran, speaking to Iran's foreign minister, who said his country was no longer enriching uranium.

...and for some lighter fare

Take a peek inside the Colonna Palace, Rome’s most exclusive tourist site, Eddie Murphy on paving the way for Black actors, and baseball league in Dubai begins with novel rules and camels.