Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues for third day in New York

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation. The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms.

Watch live as Donald Trump’s criminal trial over alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels continues in New York City today (18 April).

Mr Trump made history once again on Monday morning when he became the first American president to ever stand trial on criminal charges.

He is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in a bid to conceal a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016 in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, in order to silence her over an alleged affair in 2006.