Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial enters seventh day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live on Thursday (25 April) as Donald Trump’s hush money trial enters its seventh day.

Te former US president made a surprise campaign stop at a construction site in New York early on Thursday morning en route to day seven of his hush money trial, where further testimony is expected from a former tabloid mogul who detailed the “catch-and-kill” scheme central to the case.

FormerNational Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified on Tuesday about his agreement with Mr Trump and former attorney Michael Cohen to “kill” stories about the defendant’s alleged affairs.

New York Justice Juan Merchan may also rule today on whether Mr Trump should be held in contempt and fined $10,000 for allegedly violating a trial gag order by posting about witnesses and jurors on Truth Social.

Prosecutors say Mr Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump a decade earlier deceived voters in the waning days of MrTrump’s 2016 campaign when his candidacy was struggling from other revelations of sexual misbehavior.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsification of business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and denies having had a sexual encounter with Daniels.