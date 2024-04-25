Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial enters seventh day

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 25 April 2024 12:53
Watch live on Thursday (25 April) as Donald Trump’s hush money trial enters its seventh day.

Te former US president made a surprise campaign stop at a construction site in New York early on Thursday morning en route to day seven of his hush money trial, where further testimony is expected from a former tabloid mogul who detailed the “catch-and-kill” scheme central to the case.

FormerNational Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified on Tuesday about his agreement with Mr Trump and former attorney Michael Cohen to “kill” stories about the defendant’s alleged affairs.

New York Justice Juan Merchan may also rule today on whether Mr Trump should be held in contempt and fined $10,000 for allegedly violating a trial gag order by posting about witnesses and jurors on Truth Social.

Prosecutors say Mr Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump a decade earlier deceived voters in the waning days of MrTrump’s 2016 campaign when his candidacy was struggling from other revelations of sexual misbehavior.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsification of business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and denies having had a sexual encounter with Daniels.

