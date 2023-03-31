Live view outside Manhattan DA’s office after former president Donald Trump indicted

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch the live view from outside the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the wake of Donald Trump's indictment.

He became the first-ever former US president in history to face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him.

The former president is being probed over so-called hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump is tentatively scheduled to appear for his arraignment at 2.15pm on Tuesday to face criminal charges.

Multiple reports suggest that Trump is facing more than 30 charges on business fraud, though no specific charges are yet known.

After news broke that he had been indicted, Trump posted multiple times on his Truth Social platform, hitting out at what he called "corrupt" charges against him.

In his posts, he also claimed that he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and took aim at his predecessor’s son.

