Independent
Justice Department asks court to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records

The Justice Department has asked a federal court to unseal grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein’s case amid a firestorm over the Trump administration’s handling of records related to the wealthy financier

Alanna Durkin Richer
Friday 18 July 2025 22:35 BST
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Justice Department asked a federal court on Friday to unseal grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein’s case amid a firestorm over the Trump administration’s handling of records related to the wealthy financier.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche filed a motion urging the court to release the transcripts a day after President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to do so.

The Trump administration has been embroiled in controversy since the Justice Department last week announced that it would not be releasing any more evidence in its possession from Epstein’s investigation.

Trump’s demand to release the grand jury transcripts came after The Wall Street Journal reported on a sexually suggestive letter that the newspaper says bore Trump’s name and was included in a 2003 album for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

Trump denied writing the letter, calling it “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

