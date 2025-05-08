The Latest: UK says trade deal slashes tariffs on cars, steel and aluminum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said from the White House on Thursday that his government has reached a trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

Trump said the deal increases access for U.S. agricultural products, though he added that the final details were still being written up. Britain said the agreement will cut tariffs on U.K. cars from 27.5% to 10% and eliminate tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Here's the latest:

FACT FOCUS: Trumps claims the US subsidizes Canada. Experts say the numbers don’t add up

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House on Tuesday in search of common ground during an ongoing trade war that has shattered decades of trust between his country and the U.S. Although the conversation was civil, President Donald Trump repeated erroneous rhetoric about how the U.S. provides Canada with billions of dollars in subsidies.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: The U.S. subsidizes Canada with subsidies of about $200 billion per year.

THE FACTS: This is false. According to the White House, the number is based on the U.S. trade deficit with Canada and higher military spending by the U.S., including expenditures associated with the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD. An exact total is difficult to discern because there is no publicly available data on NORAD spending. But even the most generous estimates do not put the total costs anywhere close to what Trump claims.

▶ Read more about the numbers behind the U.S.-Canada trade relationship

Cash-strapped Bureau of Prisons freezes some hiring to ‘avoid more extreme measures,’ director says

The Trump administration is halting some hiring at the crisis-plagued agency, where chronic understaffing has led to long overtime shifts and the use of prison nurses, teachers, cooks and other workers to guard inmates.

The move, which coincides with Trump’s aggressive campaign to cut the cost and size of the federal government, was announced Thursday by the agency’s newly appointed director, William K. Marshall III. Some union officials characterized it as a “hiring freeze,” though the agency denied that, saying some positions would continue to be filled.

The Bureau will maintain current staffing levels at least through the end of the fiscal year, Sept 30, Marshall wrote in an email to staff titled “Staffing and Hiring Decisions.” The agency will still work to fill critical positions, such as correctional officers and medical clinicians, and will honor job offers that are currently pending on an accelerated timeline.

▶ Read more about the freezing of some hires

Cameron Hamilton is replaced as acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

FEMA’s leadership is changing hands at a moment of uncertainty over the agency’s future.

Trump has floated the idea of “ getting rid ” of FEMA, something Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has echoed.

Last month, Trump created a review council tasked with “reforming and streamlining the nation’s emergency management and disaster response system,” according to DHS.

It was not immediately clear why Hamilton was replaced, but his dismissal comes one day after he appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee to discuss FEMA reforms. David Richardson will now serve as acting administrator.

The former marine corps officer was appointed in January as assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.

Trump talks about the new pope

The president made a surprise appearance outside the West Wing to talk with reporters about the newly announced pope.

“It’s such an honor for our country” for the new pope to be American, Trump said. “What greater honor can there be?”

The president added that “we’re a little bit surprised and we’re happy.”

▶ Read more about how Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, overcame a taboo against a US pontiff

Trump administration seeks to overhaul US air traffic control

Recent deadly plane crashes and technical failures that have put a spotlight on the outdated U.S. air traffic control network are prompting the Trump administration to propose an overhaul.

The plan calls for six new air traffic control centers, along with technology and communications upgrades at all of the nation’s air traffic facilities over the next three years, said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. How much it will all cost wasn’t immediately revealed.

“Decades of neglect have left us with an outdated system that is showing its age,” Duffy said in prepared remarks. “Building this new system is an economic and national security necessity, and the time to fix it is now.”

The Trump administration wants to add fiber, wireless and satellite technology at more than 4,600 locations, replace 600 radars and increase the number of airports with systems designed to reduce near misses on runways.

▶ Read more about how the administration seeks to overhaul US air traffic control

Treasury Department launching a fast track process for investing in the US

The agency says it will launch a “Known Investor” portal as a pilot program under which a committee chaired by Treasury can collect information from foreign investors.

The U.S. “benefits from the strong and stable investments of our allies and partners,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “Treasury is committed to maintaining and enhancing the open investment environment that benefits our economy, while making sure that process efficiencies do not diminish our ability to identify and address national security risks that can accompany foreign investment.”

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries

Trump’s administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow it to end humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from four countries.

The emergency appeal asks the justices to halt a lower-court order keeping in place legal protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

An order from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani blocked the administration from putting an early end to the immigrants’ temporary legal status.

The Republican administration argues that the decision wrongly intrudes on the Department of Homeland Security’s authority.

The case comes as the Trump administration seeks to crack down on immigration and dismantle Biden-era policies that created new and expanded pathways for people to live in the United States, generally for two years with work authorization.

Trump mocks former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

At the end of his Oval Office news conference, Trump turned a query from a reporter about the United States’ overwhelmed air traffic control system into an opportunity to throw a sharp broadside at the leader of the Department of Transportation during the Biden administration.

“You know, he drives to work on his bicycle, with his — which in all fairness — with his husband on the back, which is a nice, loving relationship. But, he didn’t have a clue,” Trump said of Buttigieg, who regularly rode his bike to work. He added, “And he’s actually a contender for president?”

Buttigieg made an unsuccessful 2020 run for the White House. He has been an outspoken critic of Trump during the early days of his second term.

Melania Trump says motherhood ‘makes women invincible and exposed at the same time’

The president and first lady Melania Trump have addressed an event with military mothers in the White House’s East Room.

“People now love our country and they’re proud of our country again,” the president said, before noting of his wife, “She’s loved by all.”

Melania Trump talked about motherhood, calling it “the life-changing event that makes women invincible and exposed at the same time.”

“All caring mothers understand this surreal feeling,” she said.

The first lady said that “caring for ourselves will empower the next generation” before wishing those gathered a happy Mothers Day.

Trump administration steps up efforts to reduce India-Pakistan tensions

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Thursday with the prime minister of Pakistan and India’s foreign minister as the Trump administration stepped up efforts to prevent the nuclear-armed South Asian rivals from going to war.

In separate calls with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio “emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation,” the State Department said.

Rubio also “expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications,” according to readouts of the calls, which were identical except for specific references to recent developments that have brought the two countries to the brink of war.

In his call with Sharif, Rubio “expressed sorrow for the reported loss of civilian lives in the current conflict” without mentioning the Indian response to an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that New Delhi has blamed on Islamabad.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio “reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism,” the department said.

Trump says the US is looking to buy a new air traffic control system

And he even suggested he was ready to announce one during his first term but couldn’t because he lost the 2020 election.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump called the current system “obsolete” and blamed the Biden administration for spending “tens of billions of dollars trying to take old, broken equipment and merging it into existing, new equipment with brand new equipment.”

The president said the U.S. was now in the market to buy a “gorgeous, brand new system.”

“The new equipment is unbelievable what it does,” Trump said. He started to add that it may even alleviate the need for pilots before adding, “In my opinion you always need pilots. But you wouldn’t even have to have pilots. This system is so incredible what they can do.”

Starmer says the UK didn’t lower food standards

He said the U.K. hasn’t lowered its food or animal-welfare standards to secure a trade deal with the U.S.

The deal includes increased access for U.S. beef, ethanol and other agricultural products to the British market.

There is strong public opposition in Britain to allowing in chlorine-rinsed American chicken or hormone-treated beef.

Starmer said “we said we had red lines on standards, particularly in agriculture. We’ve kept to those standards. The SPS (santitary and phytosanitary) red line is a red line that is written into the agreement.”

Biden says Pope Francis would call him ‘frequently’

“I trusted him,” Biden said, saying the late pope often called to talk to him about world events.

Both Bidens attended Francis’ recent funeral, and both were referenced as “devout Catholics” by “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin as she led into a question.

“And by the way, Jill’s a devout Presbyterian,” Biden said, gripping his wife’s hand as she laughed.

Trump says he’ll pull the nomination of Ed Martin, who defended Jan. 6 rioters, for DC US Attorney

That comes after a key Republican senator said he couldn’t support him for the job due to his defense of Jan. 6 rioters.

“We have somebody else that will be great,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday when asked about the status of Martin’s confirmation. He said it was disappointing, but “that’s the way it works sometime.”

Martin has served as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia since Trump’s first week in office. But his hopes of keeping the job faded amid questions about his qualifications and background, including his support for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol over four years ago.

▶ Read more about Ed Martin’s nomination for U.S. Attorney

Trump surprised Starmer with a phone call during Arsenal game

The U.K. and U.S. have been negotiating a trade deal for months, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the timing of Thursday’s announcement came as a surprise.

Starmer, a huge fan of Premier League soccer team Arsenal, said Trump phoned him to finalize the deal Wednesday evening “halfway through the second half” of the team’s Champion’s League semi-final against Paris Saint Germain. Arsenal lost 2-1.

President Trump’s declaration on Truth Social that the U.S. and U.K. had struck a deal left the British government scrambling to arrange a short-notice announcement by Starmer.

Starmer’s office invited journalists to a speech by the prime minister at a car factory in central England — but sent them to the wrong city. Reporters were told to go to a Jaguar Land Rover plant in Coventry instead of one in Solihull, about 20 miles and a half-hour drive away. Once the mistake was realized, reporters had to rush to get to the real location in time for the announcement.

Biden says ‘yes’ when asked if he bears any responsibility for Trump’s win

“I was in charge, and he won,” Biden said on “The View” in response to a question of his role in Trump’s return to the White House. “I take responsibility.”

Biden went on to note that some of what he accomplished during his four years in office took a long time to implement and get the word out to the Americans whose lives would be affected positively.

Trump praises Rolls Royce and says his comments would make a ‘good commercial’

Trump says U.S. auto tariffs won’t force the iconic British automaker Rolls Royce to make its cars elsewhere.

But he also said similar exemptions won’t be offered to other foreign automakers “unless somebody shows me that there’s another kind of a car that’s comparable to a Rolls Royce.”

The president then added with a laugh that his comments were “a good commercial for Rolls Royce.”

That prompted a suggestion that Trump could perhaps buy a Rolls, and that even a “very modest discount” could be available.

“I’ve had many of them, actually,” Trump responded.

The president recently announced buying a Tesla to support the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, who has faced criticism for leading the Trump administration’s government-cutting efforts. He even held an event with new Teslas lined up outside the White House.

Trump says other deals will have higher than 10% on tariffs

Asked whether the baseline 10% tariff on U.K. products would be a template for future trade deals with other nations, the U.S. president said “no.”

“That’s a low number” Trump says of the 10%. He added that the U.K. “made a good deal. Many, some will be much higher.”

Trump says port slowdown is ‘good’

Trump says it’s “good” that U.S. ports are seeing slowdowns amid his steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

Speaking to reporters as he announced a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, Trump dismissed concerns about the slowdown’s effects on dockworkers and truckers.

“That’s good,” Trump said, adding, “That means we lose less money.”

Trump is trying to close U.S. trade deficits but has acknowledged his tariffs can result in higher consumer prices and empty shelves.

Trump says of UK trade deal, ‘James Bond has nothing to worry about’

Trump is suggesting that James Bond will benefit from the U.S.-U.K. trade deal he’s announcing.

The agreement is set to ease tariffs on cars, and Trump was asked if that was a positive development for the movie hero who drives British-made Aston Martins.

Trump referenced his previous threats to possibly impose tariffs on foreign movie-making interests but added, “James Bond has noting to worry about, that I can tell you.”

He also noted that Sean Connery — who played the first film version of James Bond in 1962’s “Dr. No” — was a friend.

He didn’t mention Bond’s penchant for Aston Martins, but said later that another famed British automaker, Rolls Royce, would continue to be made in Britain and “I wouldn’t even ask” the company to move its operations elsewhere.

Starmer says the deal will protect UK auto jobs

The British prime minister has told autoworkers a trade deal with the U.S. will protect thousands of jobs in the sector.

Starmer said he chose to announce the agreement at a Jaguar Land Rover plant “as soon as I knew this deal was coming in today” because it was so important to the industry.

He told the workers “this is just the start,” saying “we are hammering out further details to reduce barriers to trade with the United States and across the world.”

‘A very good weekend’

Trump expressed optimism about upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China. Officials from both countries are slated to meet in Switzerland for an initial round of conversations.

“I think we’re going to have a very good weekend,” the president said.

Trump left in place high tariffs on China, leading to a trade confrontation between the world’s two largest economies.

Biden says he ‘did not advise’ Harris not to differentiate from him

Asked if he’d encouraged Harris to mirror his priorities in her own campaign, Biden responded: “I did not advise her to say that.”

When she appeared on “The View” during her run last year, Harris said nothing “comes to mind” when asked what she would do differently than Biden.

“She was part of every success we had,” Biden said, adding that he and his vice president had differences of opinion on various issues.

“We argued like hell, by the way,” he said. “We worked it out.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick praises Trump as the ‘best dealmaker’

Lutnick, who helped negotiate the framework of the trade agreement with the UK, poured on praise for his boss. He said it would have taken him and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer up to three years to close such a deal without Trump.

“So he’s the closer he gets deals done that we could never get done because he understands business,” Lutnick said. “He understands deals. That’s why we’re here today.”

UK says deal slashes tariffs on cars and steel

Britain says its new trade deal with the United States will cut tariffs on U.K. cars from 27.5% to 10% and eliminates tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The British government says deal sets a quota of 100,000 U.K. vehicles that can be imported to the U.S. at a 10% tariff.

It says the Trump-imposed 25% tariff on British steel will fall to nothing.

The U.K. says the agreement includes new reciprocal market access on beef, and removes the tariff on ethanol — which is used to produce beer — coming into the U.K. from the US, down to zero.

Biden says he ‘wasn’t surprised’ at Kamala Harris’ loss

The former president said he was “very disappointed but I wasn’t surprised” at his party’s loss after he quit the ticket, particularly because Trump’s campaign “went the sexist route” in attacking Harris’ candidacy.

“I’ve never seen quite as successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman could lead the country,” Biden said, adding that he talks to Harris “frequently” and that she had sought his opinion, but “I’m not going to tell you what it is.”

Biden said he hopes Harris “stays fully engaged” and didn’t speculate about what her next political move would be.

Former President Joe Biden appears on ‘The View’ for an interview

While he was still president, Biden appeared on the show ahead of last year’s election.

Biden playfully jogged onto the set for Thursday’s show, taking the center seat at the U-shaped table facing cameras and the audience.

“I miss being here,” Biden said as hosts said the audience’s reaction indicated he had been missed.

Biden said he and his family were trying to figure out “the most significant and consequential role” he could be playing, and that he was also writing a book.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer: It’s fitting that a UK-US trade deal has been sealed on VE Day

VE Day is the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

In a phone call with President Trump, Starmer said “it was about this time of day 80 years ago that Winston Churchill announced victory in Europe.”

He said Thursday is a “fantastic, historic day” that will bring the two countries closer together.

Trump to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Thursday

The president says he’ll be talking with Zelenskyy after Ukraine’s parliament voted to ratify a landmark mineral deal with the U.S.

Trump disclosed that he’d be speaking with Zelenskyy after noting “we just concluded the rare earth deal with Ukraine.”

The agreement, seen as a key step before a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, gives the U.S. access to a “massive amount” of “high-quality” rare earth material in Ukraine, Trump says.