A former Trump official backs World Heritage status for the vast Okefenokee Swamp

President Donald Trump’s former agriculture secretary is urging the administration to support adding a vast, federally protected wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp to a list of globally treasured natural and cultural sites recognized by the United Nations.

The swamp near the Georgia-Florida state line was nominated under President Joe Biden, whose priorities Trump has worked swiftly to dismantle during his first 100 days since returning to the White House.

Now the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is being touted by Sonny Perdue, a former two-term Georgia governor who led the Department of Agriculture during Trump's first term.

So far, only 26 places in the United States have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage sites. The U.S. Interior Department put the refuge up for consideration in December.

In an April 17 letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Purdue wrote that seeking the rare distinction poses “an extraordinary opportunity to preserve a national treasure while also delivering incredible economic benefits to the state of Georgia.” He noted it's been endorsed by Republicans and Democrats.

“This designation is not a partisan issue,” Perdue wrote in his letter, which was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "By supporting this effort, we can ensure the Okefenokee’s legacy as a natural wonder while fostering growth and prosperity for the communities surrounding it."

The Okefenokee is the largest national wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River, sprawling across more than 400,000 acres (161,800 hectares) in southeast Georgia.

Supporters say making it a World Heritage site would boost its profile as one of the world’s last intact blackwater swamps, which get their dark tea-colored waters from decaying vegetation. The Okefenokee is home to abundant alligators, stilt-legged wood storks, endangered woodpeckers and more than 400 other animal species.

The Interior Department “remains committed to supporting the pursuit of World Heritage Site recognition for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge,” said a statement emailed Wednesday by Alyse Sharpe, an department spokesperson.

Designation as a World Heritage site wouldn’t impose any added restrictions or regulations for the Okefenokee. Nor would it directly affect a company’s plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee refuge.

Twin Pines Minerals has been awaiting final permits from Georgia environmental regulators for more than a year. The company says it can extract minerals without doing harm, but scientists and other opponents have warned that mining near the swamp’s bowl-like rim could cause irreparable damage.

Since the 1970s, the World Heritage list has recognized more than 1,200 sites worldwide for having “outstanding universal value” to all of humanity. U.S. sites on the list include national parks like the Grand Canyon in Arizona and treasured manmade landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty.

The U.S. government had listed the Okefenokee refuge as a “tentative” nominee since 1982. It started moving in earnest in 2023 as the nonprofit Okefenokee Swamp Park, which operates boat tours and other concessions within the refuge, signed an agreement to work on an application with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge.

Okefenokee Swamp Park raised $600,000 to pay for the nearly 300-page application packet, said Kim Bednarek, the nonprofit's executive director.

The bid for World Heritage status still needs U.S. government support. Bendarek said pending steps include an Okefenokee site visit by experts evaluating the nomination for UNESCO's World Heritage Committee. She said a final vote isn't expected before the summer of 2026.

“The fact that it happened under the Biden administration is not pivotal,” Bendarek said. “What’s pivotal is this is an outstanding place of beauty and diversity that the United States can be proud of. We do expect and hope for the full support of the Trump administration.”