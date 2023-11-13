Watch live: Donald Trump Jr to testify in father’s New York civil fraud trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump Junior is set to testify in his father Donald’s New York civil fraud trial on Monday (13 November). Live coverage is expected outside the courthouse and in the hallway outside the courtroom, as Donald Trump’s lawyers start calling witnesses of their own in a trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire.

Donald Trump Jr. will be returning to the witness stand two weeks after state lawyers quizzed him during a major stretch of the trial that also featured testimony from his father and siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump.

Trump’s oldest son, a Trump Organization executive vice president, originally testified on 1 November and 2 November. He said he never worked on the annual financial statements at the heart of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. He said he relied on the company’s longtime finance chief and outside accounts to verify their accuracy.

James alleges Donald Trump, his company, and executives including Eric and Donald Jr. exaggerated his wealth by billions of dollars on financial statements given to banks, insurers, and others. The documents were used to secure loans and make deals. She is seeking more than $300 million in what she says were ill-gotten gains and a ban on defendants doing business in New York.

Before the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the defendant’s committed fraud by inflating his net worth and the value of assets on his financial statements. He imposed a punishment that could strip Trump of marquee properties like Trump Tower, though an appeals court is allowing him to remain in control for now.

The Trumps have denied wrongdoing