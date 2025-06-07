A quirky vegetable sculpture contest features a squash Donald Trump and a papal 'cornclave'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vegetable likenesses of Donald Trump and Dolly Parton and a papal “cornclave” went on display Saturday at the Lambeth Country Show, an urban take on a country fair held annually in London’s Brockwell Park.

The two-day show features sheep-shearing, livestock competitions, food, music and a vegetable sculpture contest that has attracted national renown for its quirky creativity.

This year, several sculptures recreated the recent papal election, including one featuring cardinals made of maize, titled “Cornclave.”

Other entries included Irish rap trio Kneecap in potato form, “Cauli Parton” in a movie-inspired tableau titled “9 to Chive,” a vegetable “Mo Salad” likeness of Liverpool soccer star Mo Salah and animated icons Wallace and Gromit made from butternut squash.

Trump also got the butternut squash treatment, while some entries referred to local politics. In Lambeth, as in other parts of London, local authorities have turned to holding large concerts and festivals in parks as a way to raise money, to the chagrin of some neighbors.

“Wolf Hall” actor Mark Rylance, one of a group of local residents opposed to big events in Brockwell Park, is represented as “Mark Rylunch,” with an apple-carved head and satirical signs branding him a NIMBY (not in my backyard) campaigner.

“Every year, this is what we get so excited about, is the vegetable sculptures,” said Country Fair regular Maddy Luxon. “It’s just so unique and just so witty and we love the political ones.”

“And the puns,” said Marek Szandrowski, who was with her. “The vegetable puns, definitely.”